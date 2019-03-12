FLORISSANT, Mo. — Business owners in Florissant are trying to figure out who keeps dumping an eyesore on near their businesses.

"It makes me mad. I care about this because my whole life revolves around this intersection. I like it to look nice. This is our neighborhood and this is an eyesore," said a frustrated Amanda Mills, who manages Great Clips Beauty Salon at Cross Keys Shopping Center in Florissant.

Mills said she first spotted the eyesore four months ago while tossing trash in a dumpster behind the business where she works.

Mills said since the summer someone has dumped tire after tire behind and on the side of this vacant restaurant on New Halls Ferry Road in the north St. Louis County area. The restaurant closed a year ago.

"There could be rats in those tires. There's all kinds of stuff. Plus, the standing water. It's just sad that somebody is doing this," said Mills.

Amanda said on Saturday she counted 16 tires at the site.

Fed up with the problem she posted a sign that reads: "Hey jerk tire dumping is illegal. Stop doing it. Smile you're on camera."

But on Monday, more tires. More than two dozen now sit at the site.

"Somebody comes and does this regularly. I catch a lot of things on camera when I'm out back sometimes, but I've never seen him yet," said Amanda Mills.

Mills and city officials believe the illegal tire tosser treks into the area in the dark, dumps the dirty tires and disappears long before daybreak.

Last spring, the city first hauled away a big batch of battered, old tires discarded at the empty lot; only to return a few weeks ago to clean out more.

"It's not good. Looks really bad," said Evelia Ramirez who also works near the pile of tires.

If caught committing the misdemeanor crime, the illegal dumper could be hit with a fine from $250 to $500.

Weary workers also have a message for the elusive, tire tosser.

"Your days are numbered and we'll be looking for you. Stop messing up our neighborhood," said Ayeshia Jefferson.

