ST. LOUIS — Ballpark Village now has a brand new two-story gym.

Onelife Fitness opened its doors to the public Sunday. The 31,000 square-foot gym is part of the second phase of Ballpark Village's development.

The gym is owned by US Fitness Holdings, LLC, which has more than 50 locations across the country. The Ballpark Village location is its second gym in the Midwest in addition to its Kansas City location.

The gym boasts a list of several amenities:

• Elegant Mind/Body Studio featuring barre, yoga, and Pilates classes

• State-of-the-art spin studio with Coach by Color bikes

• Over $1 million in top-of-the-line cardio and strength equipment

• Large indoor and outdoor functional turf training areas

• Boutique studio experience featuring Onelife Signature Classes, BodyPump, Zumba, APEX-HIIT, Spark and more

Onelife Fitness is free for One Cardinal Way residents, but anyone can sign up for a paid membership. The gym's website lists two membership options: $44.99/month and $54.99/month. You can also sign up for a free trial pass.

For more information, click here .

Onelife Fitness Club

3 Cardinal Way, St. Louis, MO, 63102

Mon-Thur: 4 a.m.-11 p.m.

Fri: 4 a.m.-10 p.m.

Sat-Sun: 7a.m.-8 p.m.

Onelife Fitness

