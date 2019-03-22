St. Louis Lambert International Airport opened a new chapel for passengers to pray, worship or clear their heads before flights.

"Last night I prayed because I knew I was traveling today," Stephanie Elliot said. "I pray when I get in the car to come to the airport. I pray before getting on the plane. I continue praying the entire time on the plane. I thank and praise god when I get off the plane because I made it. I think it’s an excellent idea. some people never know they need to worship god all the time."

Elliot said she doesn't use the chapels much but said there's never enough places to worship God.

The new chapel in Terminal 2 replaces one that closed down in December 2018, according to a press release.

This new chapel isn’t just for Christians, it’s open to all religions and anyone looking for a space to clear their head Chaplain Rodrick Burton said.

The chaplain said he’s looking for more religious leaders to help lead services at the two chapels at the airport. When Burton isn’t at the airport he’s a reverend at New Northside Missionary Baptist Church.

There’s an open house for the new chapel from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Terminal 2 for travelers and airport employees.