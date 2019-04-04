Eighty-six feet. That's how high the National Weather Service says the Kaskaskia River is right now. That's well above flood stage.

"Usually you could see there's a parking lot there and a parking lot here. There's a ditch that runs through here and there's usually campers over here," said Tyler Leifer, the director of public works for the Village of New Athens.

Now, thanks to flooding, this campground near downtown New Athens is underwater.

"All of it's covered," he said. "Last year we got lucky and didn't have one and were paying for it this year it looks like."

He said the flooding here may get worse before it gets better.

"The Corps of Engineers at Carlise said they're releasing the water, so that usually makes it come up more. So I think it's going to be here for a while."

James Manley has called new Athens home for more than 22 years.

"The marina itself is closed right now but I know a lot of your fishermen go out there and right now they're at a standstill I guess," Manley said.

He said this time of the year, all you can do is play the waiting game and let Mother Nature runs its course.

"Other than that, it's pretty nice out here. Friendly people. Just hoping it doesn't flood, just hope it don't flood," Manley said.

Its a wish, just about everyone in the town shares as April showers make their way through.