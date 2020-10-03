ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A new bill will make it illegal for people convicted of domestic violence to carry concealed weapons in St. Louis County.

The bill also applies to people who have active orders of protection against them.

St. Louis County Executive Sam Page signed the bill Tuesday morning.

Last month, the county announced the Kathy J. Weinman Shelter for domestic violence survivors will receive more than $700,000 in funding.

The funding will help domestic violence victims with medical bills, lost wages and temporary shelter services.

Latest local news