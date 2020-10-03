ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A new bill will make it illegal for people convicted of domestic violence to carry concealed weapons in St. Louis County.
The bill also applies to people who have active orders of protection against them.
St. Louis County Executive Sam Page signed the bill Tuesday morning.
Last month, the county announced the Kathy J. Weinman Shelter for domestic violence survivors will receive more than $700,000 in funding.
The funding will help domestic violence victims with medical bills, lost wages and temporary shelter services.
Latest local news
- Lincoln County Emergency Operations Center activated for coronavirus concerns
- Issues reported at polling places across St. Louis area
- Your guide to Missouri's presidential primary
- BackStoppers receives $150K donation from St. Louis restaurant group
- Major national retailer to buy Schnucks' pharmacies, 11 of 110 to close