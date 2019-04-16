ST. LOUIS – Budweiser unveiled its new Discovery Reserve America Red Lager, a limited-edition beer brewed to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the moon landing.

Its recipe is inspired by an archival Budweiser recipe from the time of the Apollo moon missions. It’s brewed with medium-roast Voyager barley malt and features a light hoppy aroma, a toasted barley malt taste with a hint of toffee and a sharp finish.

Discovery Reserve is brewed by Karissa Norrington, a Budweiser brewmaster and retired U.S. Air Force Captain.

“This Bud’s for those who challenged the odds and made the impossible, possible,” said Ricardo Marques, VP of Marketing Core & Value Brands at Anheuser-Busch. “Budweiser Discovery Reserve is our tribute to this epic moment in history, one that will certainly continue to inspire generations of present and future explorers.”

Budweiser will donate $1 to Folds of Honor Foundation for every case of Budweiser Discovery Reserve sold.

“I salute Budweiser and their life-changing donations and continued commitment to Folds of Honor over the last eight years,” said Major Dan Rooney, founder and CEO of Folds of Honor. “We are proud to stand with them as they release Discovery Reserve, further illustrating their commitment to our armed forces.”