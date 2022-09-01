New COVID-19 testing sites opening in St. Louis County, City this week

The Urban League of Metro St. Louis announced they would start appointment-based testing from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday at 1408 N. Kingshighway Blvd.

ST. LOUIS — More COVID-19 testing will be available in St. Louis and St. Louis County beginning on Monday.

On Sunday, the Urban League of Metro St. Louis, in coalition with the City’s Department of Health and other public health entities, announced they would start appointment-based testing from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday at 1408 N. Kingshighway Blvd.

The drive-thru was originally scheduled to start on Monday but officials told 5 On Your Side they needed more time for “planning purposes.”

“COVID-19 has really shaken society to the core. We've got to meet this virus in the neighborhoods. We've got to give people access," said James Clark, vice president of public safety and community response.

Clark said the Urban League has focused on three elements during the pandemic: masking, vaccinations, and now, testing.

“We've been able to distribute over 5 million masks, we have provided over 50,000 vaccines,” Clark continued.

The Urban League is inviting everyone who is experiencing symptoms or those in need of one for required activities.

Clark said they will continue to offer the COVID-19 vaccines and booster shots at their clinics from Monday to Thursday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

St. Alphonsus Rock Church

Northwest High School

Greater St. Mark Family Church

On Monday, the County's Health Department is also opening another free site at the North County Recreation Complex open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. in addition to three other locations.

"We urge anyone with symptoms of COVID as well as those who have been exposed to get a COVID test and to isolate immediately," said County executive Dr. Sam Page during a press conference last week.

The new efforts have popped up at a time when pandemic task force data shows COVID hospitalizations have increased and broken records.