New restaurant opening at The Food Hall at City Foundry STL

The kitchen will use traditional flavors of Creole food with modern twists

ST. LOUIS — You'll now have more flavors to choose from when you visit a local food spot in St. Louis.

The establishment is owned by four women, hence the name '4 Hens'.

“These four talented women have created some incredible dishes, including options for kids, which allows them to start exploring new foods and different cuisines at a young age,” director of operations, Susie Bonwich said in a press release. “This is one of the most remarkable ways The Food Hall at City Foundry STL has developed by becoming an easy and convenient way for people to try food from a multitude of countries and cultures.”

The women are in business with thier partners, so it's two couples: Brandi (executive chef) and Brittany Artis alongside Brittani Gardner-Evans (business manager) and Ebony Evans.

It is surreal to see everything coming together because of how this idea came to be,” stated Brandi Artis. “My wife and I lived in Chicago, and our friends, Brittani and Ebony, lived on the other side of the country. We all ended up deciding to move back to St. Louis in the same year and realized that we all had a collective dream — opening up a restaurant. City Foundry STL seemed like an excellent opportunity for us to be a part of an exciting project in the heart of the city that celebrates the diversity and creativity of St. Louis’ culinary scene. We’re excited to introduce a Black-and-queer-owned restaurant to our community with 4 Hens.”

The launch menu is divided into three main categories: Starters, Mains, and “Little Chicks Meals,” for children. Many of the dishes include shrimp, of course, featured in signature favorites like shrimp n’ grits and po'boys.

Artis adds, “I make it a point to inject love into every dish I create, and I’m ready to share my food and our story.

The kitchen's first day was Monday, Jan. 24. You can find them inside the food hall located at 3730 Foundry Way.