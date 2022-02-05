New developments in case of man missing since 2015

For Sheila Wilson and her family, the past seven years have been painful and agonizing as they worked to find her brother, Sam Armstrong.

NORMANDY, Mo. — "Sam was a very humble guy, and you know would do anything for you."

Sheila Wilson reflects on her brother, Sam Armstrong. For Wilson and her family, it's been a painful, agonizing seven years.

"I have not had any sleep. I'm barely eating. It's very, very stressful," she said.

On Feb. 27, 2015, Armstrong, 48, was last seen at his home on the 9800 block of Monarch Drive in Moline Acres. The next day, he was missing.

"His family is the most important thing in his life, and for him to be away from home (that) long, that's something my brother would never do," Wilson said.

Investigators said Armstrong left his wallet, keys, cellphone and glasses at home.

Police and family members launched extensive searches for the missing man.

Wilson said she prayed for her brother to come home safely.

In February 2020, police said a man was walking along a path near Castle Park Drive in Normandy when he found a skull partially covered in dirt near a creek bed.

In the past two weeks, the St. Louis County Medical Examiner's Office used DNA to positively identify the skull as Armstrong's.

"To hear something like this is very hurtful," Wilson said.

Police on Monday returned to the area where Armstrong's skull was found and searched the grounds and creek with K-9 dogs.

Normandy police Chief Mark Hall said officers found nothing.

"We found no clothing (and) the dogs didn't hit anything," he said.

Hall said the Texas facility that processed Armstrong's DNA was backlogged with other cases, leading to the two-year wait for identification.

Police aren't ruling out anything, and Armstrong's disappearance remains shrouded in mystery.