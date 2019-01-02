FLORISSANT, Mo. — If the lines tell you anything, It's that the new Chick-Fil-A in Florissant is a big deal.

The restaurant just opened yesterday, but its the woman behind it who has people coming out.

"Hi you doing… thank you.. welcome to Chick Fil A," Latasha Fox said.

It may as well be their official greeting.



"Hi you doing… welcome to Chick Fil A."



Latasha Fox, also known as Tasha, is the owner operator of the new franchise in Florissant.



"The community had a Chick-Fil-A over ten years ago in the Jamestown mall and then the mall closed and they have been wanting Chick-Fil-A ever since then."



The store opened its doors January 31, and the response has been overwhelming.



"I'm so proud of you… are you from Florissant, no but my momma lives down the street, I'm like momma come sit outside so I can go get in this here line," said one customer.



During lunchtime Friday the drive through line blocked traffic to KMART. But thankfully the owners did not mind, because there closed and Tasha hopes her business will help change that.



"No one wants businesses to leave their community, so its like perfect timing that KMART closed down and we opened so we kind of filled that void And the great thing is that since chick fil a's here maybe we will attract more higher end businesses."



Tasha says her location may be a little slower than others… since many of her employees are learning the ropes. But one thing their not short on… hospitality.



"You have to push her all the way through the drive through… that's the goal."



"Those Chick-Fil-A members go above and beyond so I'm not surprised at all that they were pushing a car that was broken down that was so awesome."



For that.. Tasha gives them titles that show what they aspire to be, rather than what they are now.

"Sydney's gonna be a future writer," said Tasha.



Especially since she reached for the stars and landed on chicken.



"60,000 people apply to be chick fil a operators every year.. and they pick 100-125.. that's it. So to be heard and be representing such an amazing brand its like humbling… its unbelievable."

We checked and getting a Chick-Fil-A franchise is not easy.

Tasha said she went on about 20 interviews and they were more interested in who she was than just simply her leadership qualifications.

She's hoping others will be inspired by her journey.