Families in Forest Park now have a new playground to enjoy

ST. LOUIS — Kids have another newly renovated space to play in Forest Park, now that the Oakland Avenue Playground is open to the public.

The $300,000 project was made possible by donations to Forest Park Forever, including a lead grant from the PNC Foundation and the City of St. Louis.

It's located near the intersection of Tamm and Oakland avenues, just east of the iconic Turtle Playground.

As a nod to the beloved turtle sculptures nearby, the park even features a unique wooden turtle created with tree stumps that hold up two slides.

The playground includes two main play areas – one designed for children ages 2-5 and the other tailored for children ages 5-12. The play structures include elements that encourage educational play, such as activity panels for counting and vocabulary-building, according to a release from Forest Park Forever.

“Play-based learning is an essential aspect of early childhood development, and this play area provides a vehicle for children to build literacy skills,” said Michael Scully, PNC regional president for St. Louis.

The design for the renovated Oakland Avenue Playground was based on feedback and ideas from hundreds of local children and community members who took part in online and in-person surveys and discovery sessions in 2020.

“The renovated playground will provide an engaging, fun, and safe play space for children and families from the surrounding neighborhoods and across the entire St. Louis community,” said Greg Hayes, director of Parks, Recreation and Forestry for the City of St. Louis.

The Oakland Avenue Playground is the third new or renovated area created in Forest Park this year.

“We are thrilled to see yet another playground renovation in Forest Park this year thanks to the generosity of our supporters,” said Lesley S. Hoffarth, president and executive director of Forest Park Forever. “We can’t wait to see the Oakland Avenue Playground filled with smiling kids and families at play.”

