New Kids on the Block tour coming to St. Louis with 3 'legendary guests'

Tickets go on sale Friday

ST. LOUIS — New Kids on the Block will be bringing the MixTape Tour 2022 to St. Louis in May.

The concert will take place at 8 p.m. May 14 at the Enterprise Center in downtown St. Louis and features special guests Salt-N-Pepa, Rick Astley and En Vogue.

The tour will kick off May 10 in Cincinnati and wrap July 23 in Washington, D.C. St. Louis is the fourth stop out of more than 50 shows scheduled across North America.

“We had a blast out on the first MixTape Tour in 2019, and can’t wait to take it to another level with our fans on the MixTape Tour 2022,” Donnie Wahlberg said in a press release. “Just like a mixtape, these shows are going to take audiences through all the emotions. To be able to have Salt-N-Pepa come back and now also have the iconic and legendary Rick Astley & En Vogue join the tour… we could not be more excited. Let’s GO!”

Getting that confetti ready because we’re coming to a stage near you in 2022!! 🎉 We’re bringin’ our friends @TheSaltNPepa, @rickastley and @EnVogueMusic along for the ride! Sign up for Block Nation in order to get presale access here: https://t.co/WaKzEi6zrF #MixtapeTour2022 pic.twitter.com/5FKeoI8JJv — New Kids on the Block (@NKOTB) October 4, 2021

The band's last tour of the same name was in 2019 and grossed $53.2 million, their biggest since reuniting in 2008.

Ticket prices range between $26.95 and $176.95 and go on sale Friday, Oct. 8 at 11 a.m. at ticketmaster.com. For more information on VIP packages and fan club pre-sales, visit nkotb.com.