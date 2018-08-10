ST. LOUIS – New Kids On The Block announced their highly anticipated 2019 tour.

NKOTB revealed the tour on the Today show Monday morning. Special guests include, Salt-N-Pepa, Tiffany, Debbie Gibson and Naughty by Nature.

The iconic pop and hip-hop acts will hit the road together for the first time ever on a 53-city tour next summer.

The tour will stop at the Enterprise Center on May 8, 2019. Tickets go on sale October 12 at 10 a.m.

American Express Card Members can purchase tickets before the public beginning Tuesday, October 9 at 10 a.m. through Thursday, October 11 at 10 p.m. For more information, click here.

NKOTB surprised fans by dropping a throwback track, “80s Baby” featuring their new touring partners, Salt-N-Pepa, Naughty By Nature, Debbie Gibson and Tiffany.

© 2018 KSDK