ST. LOUIS BUSINESS JOURNAL — The start of Southwest Airlines flights from Lambert airport to Salt Lake City have been delayed due to complications stemming from the Boeing 737 Max's removal from service.

Southwest, St. Louis Lambert International Airport's largest carrier, was to start weekend service to Salt Lake City on Aug. 10, with daily flights to begin in October. It announced the new flights in March.

A Southwest spokesman, Dan Landson, said the route would begin running in October with daily flights.

A Lambert spokeswoman, Jessica Black, said the delay was because of the removal of the 737 Max from service in March after two crashes, on Lion Air and Ethiopian Airlines, that killed 346 people.

