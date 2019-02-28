ST. LOUIS – A new Latin restaurant is open in St. Louis’ Central West End neighborhood.

Cocina Latina is a Latin restaurant specializing in Peruvian, Cuban and Colombian cuisine. It’s located at 508 N. Euclid.

The restaurant is owned and operated by Maritza Rios. Rios opened her first restaurant, El Paisano, in Jefferson County 18 years ago. She said she always knew the Central West End was where she wanted to be.

"When the opportunity arose to open Cocina Latina in the Central West End, I knew I had to make it happen" says Maritza. "This neighborhood is so vibrant and diverse — I'm excited to bring a taste of Latin America to the community.

Featured entrees include Ropa Vieja, Fajitas, and Ají de Gallina- a Peruvian chicken stew. Main courses range from $10 to $16. The restaurant also offers daily specials and desserts.

"We're happy to have a new restaurant in the mix that appeals to different tastes and price points," says Kate Haher, executive director of the CWE Business Community Improvement District. "Cocina Latina is a welcome addition to the neighborhood, and their unique offerings will add to the wonderful variety found in the CWE.

Cocina Latina is open for lunch and dinner, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Monday through Sunday. For more information, click here