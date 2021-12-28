New laws to take effect in Illinois in 2022

Here are a few of the important and interesting laws in Illinois that can be enforced starting Jan. 1, 2022.

ST. LOUIS — New laws in Illinois take effect on Jan. 1 and the last legislative session passed 300 new laws that will become enforceable.

These range from big changes in criminal prosecutions to small, ceremonial designations. Some add steps, procedures and red tape and others make processes more efficient and help remove barriers.

Read the full list of changes to Illinois Compiled Statutes here.

We have highlighted a few of the important and interesting laws and their purpose.

Missouri laws generally take effect in August.

Minimum wage

After a 2019 law, the state minimum wage in Illinois increases to $11 an hour on Jan. 1, 2022. It will increase $1 per hour every year until it reaches $15 an hour.

Hayli's Law

Senate Bill 119

Allows children under 16 to sell lemonade and similar drinks. Local and state authorities cannot regulate these stands and sales. It was named after a 12-year-old in Kankakee whose lemonade stand was shut down.

Juneteenth

House Bill 3922

Recognizes Juneteenth as an official Illinois holiday commemorating the end of slavery in the U.S. Juneteenth is on June 19.

Protections for crime victims

House Bill 734, House Bill 1742, Senate Bill 1677

These bills increase protections for victims of crimes, including victims of sexual assault. “No contact” orders may be requested on a permanent basis by a victim in some cases, instead of two-year periods. Family members of victims can file “no contact” orders on behalf of victims in their families. And electronic communication is added to the definition of “contact” for “no contact” orders so email, texts and social media posts are prohibited.

Marriage licenses

Senate Bill 139

Allows nongendered language on marriage licenses, like the term “spouse” rather than “groom” and “bride.”

Preventing Youth Vaping Act

Senate Bill 512

E-cigarettes cannot be marketed to minors. This act bans the sale of e-cigarettes with specific harmful additives. Cartoons, video games, and other themes that appeal to younger people cannot appear in advertisements for vaping devices. It also limits when vaping pens can be marketed as products to help stop smoking.

Mental health days

House Bill 576, Senate Bill 1577

These bills give students five excused absences for mental or behavioral health.

Hate crime update

Senate Bill 1596

This can allow prosecutors to label some crimes as “hate crimes” when it is committed against someone because of their real or perceived immigration status. Race and national origin are already protected.

Drink options

Senate Bill 1846

Restaurants must serve water, milk, a milk alternative or juice with a children’s meal as the default beverage.

Unlawful covenants

House Bill 58

Allows entities or individuals to remove language for unlawful restrictive covenants from recorded property interests, including deeds to property. Covenants were used to restrict people of various races, color, religions, and national origins from living in certain places. Enforcement of these kinds of covenants were declared unconstitutional in 1948, but the language still exists on many property deeds.

Protecting pets

House Bill 168

A person who has been convicted of multiple offenses against animals cannot own animals. People living in the same household cannot own animals, either.

Feminine Hygiene Products for the Homeless Act

House Bill 310

Tampons, pads and panty liners will be available for free to women and girls who are clients at homeless shelters that provide housing assistance.

Made in the USA

House Bill 605