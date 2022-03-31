New Mercy president and CEO starts Friday

Steve Mackin has been with Mercy since March 2017 and has held a variety of roles in the hospital system.

ST. LOUIS — Steve Mackin, Mercy's new president and CEO, will take on his new role beginning Friday.

Mackin has worked for Mercy since March 2017, according to a Mercy profile. The profile said Mackin has served in a variety of positions such as Mercy executive vice president and president of Mercy Hospital St. Louis.

According to Mercy, before joining their team Mackin worked at Cancer Treatment Centers of America for 19 years. Cancer Treatment Centers of America is a national network of hospitals that treats adult cancer patients.

Mercy announced in October 2021 that Mackin would take over the role Lynn Britton has held since 2009. Britton will serve as the executive chair of Mercy’s board of directors, according to a Mercy news release.

Mackin and Britton have worked side-by-side since the announcement about Mackin's promotion, Mercy said in a news release.

He'll take on the position after traveling thousands of miles to visit the communities the hospital system serves, the release stated.

"It was very important to me that I was able to spend time in our Mercy communities," Mackin said in the release. "We are a diverse organization, focused on delivering compassionate, quality health care as close to home as possible for our patients. No matter where we went, I heard from our co-workers how determined they are to do the very best for their communities."