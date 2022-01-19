New 'Mississippi Monster' slide coming to Raging Rivers for upcoming season

A press release said the slide will offer the "biggest thrills of the park" and will feature three hidden chambers and multiple tracks of enclosed tubes.

GRAFTON, Ill. — If the cold temperatures of January in St. Louis have you wishing for warmer times, Raging Rivers has something to look forward to.

The Grafton waterpark is working on a monstrous new attraction for the upcoming 2022 season. Raging Rivers is working on a new super-slide called the Mississippi Monster. A press release said the slide will offer the "biggest thrills of the park" and will feature three hidden chambers and multiple tracks of enclosed tubes to slide through.

“Each day of construction, the Mississippi Monster Slide gets more and more impressive,” Corporate Director of Operations Ken Handler said in a press release. “With all the twists and turns of the past several years, Raging Rivers Waterpark is ready for our own twists and turns as only a water park can.”

The park is also adding more improvements for the 2022 season. There will be more food options, adult beverages and shaded areas for guests.

“We want to make sure all of our guests are comfortable and have a stress-free visit, which is why we have amped up the comfort level and entertainment this season,” said Handler.

Raging Rivers is offering season passes for $59.99 per person. Parkgoers can get unlimited visits all season, in-park discounts and access to Bring A Friend Free days.

The 12-acre park with a lazy river, a million-gallon wave pool and other waterslides will open for the season on May 28 right off of Great River Road.