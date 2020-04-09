St. Louis police department welcomes 28 new officers

The graduation comes after Missouri lawmakers voted to lift residency requirements for St. Louis city officers

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department and City of St. Louis held a graduation ceremony for Recruit Class 2019-05 on Thursday.

After 30 weeks of training, 28 new officers were sworn in and presented with their official police badges at the ceremony. The ceremony was held at Forest Park World’s Fair Pavilion.

The graduation comes after Missouri lawmakers voted to lift residency requirements for St. Louis city officers, which means officers will no longer be required to live in the city to work for the department.