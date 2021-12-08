The requirement goes into effect on Monday, Aug. 16.

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans residents and out-of-towners will now require proof of vaccination to enter restaurants, bars, music venues and many more places.

The new rules go into effect on Monday, Aug. 16. Enforcement will go into effect on Aug. 23.

Here's what you need to know about New Orleans new vaccine mandate.

What kind of proof do I need?

You can show your vaccine card. The original, a digital photograph of both sides or a photo copy of both sides will all be accepted.

You can also use the LA Wallet App. Here's our guide on getting your vaccine card into the app.

An official vaccine record issued by another state, foreign nation or the World Health Organization will also be accepted.

What about a negative COVID-19 test?

A negative PCR test from the last 72 hours will also be accepted if you are unvaccinated.

A printed copy or a formal electronic copy of a negative COVID-19 PCR test can be accepted. Antigen tests should not be accepted.

What places will require a proof of vaccine?

In New Orleans, you'll need proof of vaccine or a negative COVID-19 test to go to bars, restaurants, performance venues, stadiums and large outdoor events.

How will they be checked?

Proof of vaccine should be checked before individuals are allowed to enter the building. Businesses can use the LA Wallet App's "VerifyYou Pro" function to scan patron's digital vaccine cards.

If a business suspects your vaccine document has been forged, they can refuse entry. Falsifying a government document, like your vaccine card, is punishable by fine or up to five years in prison.

Do I still need to wear a mask?

Yes, the entire state of Louisiana is currently under a mask mandate and even with your proof of vaccine, you will be required to wear a mask while indoors.

What about children under 12?

These rules do not apply to children under 12, who are not yet eligible for the vaccine.