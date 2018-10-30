ST. LOUIS — Do you remember your first job? Whether or not it had anything to do with your current career, the skills learned there--timeliness, professionalism, work ethic--can set you up for whatever comes next. A new partnership to be announced today will help more young people in the area access those critical first jobs and internships to guide them toward a lifetime of economic and social success.

The partnership being announced today includes local chapters of Ready by 21 and United Way, plus NPower, the St. Louis Internship Program, St. Louis Community College, and the St. Louis Regional Chamber.

Why? While the St. Louis-area unemployment rate is an 18 year low of 3.3%, the organizations cite statistics showing it's more than triple that for young African American people in our region. They agree that social and economic development requires tapping into this local talent, and connecting their resources and communications will help them reach more people.

"Providing young people in our region with the skills training, supports and resources to succeed in vocational jobs and post-secondary education is an essential part of building a diverse and thriving business community," reads a statement announcing the new strategy.

The groups will gather for a formal announcement later Tuesday morning.

