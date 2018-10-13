PEVELY, Mo. — For the Pevely Police Department, your trust is so important, they're making a serious commitment to transparency and accountability.

The department has made sure that all of their body cameras are turned on in the most crucial moments.

"It's very instrumental in today's world," Corporal Ryan Watson at the Pevely Police Department said.

When officer Watson usually draws his weapon, the last thing he wants to worry about is his body camera.

"Anytime a police officer can make their job easier, that's what we're going to try and do," he said.

In his two years working on the police force, he's been in many dangerous situations and he said each time he's had to hit the record button on his camera to capture video.

"Whenever I don't have think about turning on my camera in a heated situation or in a stressful situation, then that's great," he said.

Two weeks ago, the department rolled a new policing tool, which is giving him a helping hand.

Here's how it works:

When an officer's gun is removed from its holster, the new smart device will tell any body camera within 30 feet to automatically start recording. If more than one camera is in range, they will all start capturing video helping police to get footage from several different angles.

"What we're trying to do is incorporate all the technology we can into the body camera," Watson said.

Just like the typical body camera already in use, the new device will also save the 30 seconds of video right before its activated. Watson said the new technology will make an officer's job more seamless in a dangerous situation.

"The officer can react to the situation clearer and quickly," he said. "You're basically getting the opportunity to see the truth and hear the truth with your own eyes and ears"

He believes the device will prevent human error during stressful police encounters.

"It's very transparent whenever the general public can see exactly how an officer handled a situation," Watson said.

The Pevely Police Department also uses body cameras that start when an officer arms his stun gun. In the coming weeks, the department hopes to add sensors to police cruisers that will allow the dashboard cameras to start rolling when the car door is opened.

