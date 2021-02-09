2 new playgrounds coming to St. Charles County parks

Indian Camp Creek and Broemmelsiek parks are getting upgrades.

ST CHARLES, Mo. — Soon there will be two new playgrounds for parents and kids to explore St. Charles County Parks!

Two new playgrounds are being built this fall at two already popular parks. Both Indian Camp Creek and Broemmelsiek parks are being upgraded.

The playground at Indian Camp Creek Park is being built near the Lakeside Pavilion. There will be two climbing towers, multiple swings and other climbing apparatus all on an astroturf ground. Perfect for little ones and parents who don't like to clean up muddy vehicles.

“The creek at the entrance is such a popular area for families, so we’re excited to add this attraction to our offerings," Ryan Graham, Director of Parks said in a press release.

The construction is also underway at the playground inside Broemmelsiek Park. This playground will be located near Shelters 3 and 4. There will be the typical swings, a see-saw and some newer climbing options including a ropes course. This playground is also going to be built on a cushioned astroturf perfect for younger children.

“Broemmelsiek currently has a playground near the Hilltop Shelter, but this addition will help provide a place for children to play that is accessible to those using the shelters in the valley of the park,” Graham explained in a county newsletter.

The park improvements are both paid for by a local use tax. the St. Charles County Parks Department says the tax's sole purpose is developing more parks, operating and maintaining them. Indan Camp Creek comes with an estimated price tag of $750,000 while the playground being built at Broemmelsiek costs close to $700,000.

Both of the new playgrounds are expected to open early fall.

The St. Charles County Parks and Recreation Department set a record in 2020 for park attendance, despite limiting program participants and postponing some events due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The county’s 17 parks surpassed the 3 million mark at the end of August 2020 and in July, parks topped the previous record high set last year at more than 2.5 million, a press release stated.