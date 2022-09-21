Construction to begin soon on new police precincts in North, South County

The $27.6 million for the precincts comes from the Prop P public safety sales tax passed by voters in 2017.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Construction will begin soon on two new St. Louis County police precincts, one in North County and one in South County.

St. Louis County Executive Sam Page made the announcement at a Wednesday morning news conference. The $27.6 million for the precincts comes from the Prop P public safety sales tax passed by voters in 2017.

Precinct 3, known as the Affton-Southwest Precinct, will move from its current leased space on 5030 Griffin Road, which was a temporary space needed after the previous precinct became unsafe with leaks and mold.

"The facility is too small, making it impossible to safely process and hold suspects," Page said during the news conference.

The new precinct will be built on the site of the former Sappington Garden Shop on 11520 Gravois Road, county officials said. It will be more than 15,000 square feet – three times the size of the current precinct. Wright Construction Services will serve as general contractor, with site preparation to begin as early as Friday. Construction is set to begin by Oct. 3, with the precinct scheduled to open in early 2024.

Precinct 1, known as the North County Precinct, will move from its current leased building on 11815 Benham Road. The new precinct will be built on vacant land located at 11030 Dunn Road near Christian Hospital. It will be about 17,300 square feet, more than double the size of its current location.

Raineri Construction is set to begin site preparation on Precinct 1 as early as Oct. 17 with construction to begin around Nov. 7. It is expected to open at the end of 2023.

"We're encouraged that both projects succeeded the goals that we met for minority and women-owned business participation, something we've been working hard on since I took office," Page said.

For Precinct 3, the MWBE participation will be 50.3%, with 14 minority and women-owned firms working on the project, county officials said. For Precinct 1, participation will be just under 50%, at 49.7, including 15 minority and women-owned firms. The goal for both projects was 41%.