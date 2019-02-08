ST. LOUIS — After a triple shooting Thursday night inside of Hayden's Rectangle, it's a clear sign that more needs to be done to improve safety in those neighborhoods.

RELATED: 3 men shot inside Hayden's Rectangle in north St. Louis

That's why St. Louis Public Schools partnered with Better Family Life and community organizations to provide a safe passage for students with a new project.

It's called "The Neighborhood Net," and its goal is to make sure students feel safe during their first week of school.

They are essentially escorting students Pre-K through 12th grade.

It will help them acclimate themselves to their bus routine and get comfortable with their route.

This project targets high-crime areas, specifically Hayden's Rectangle and a small area in South City.

They'll cover over 200 bus stops.

But they can't do this without the public's help. They are asking for 500 volunteers to step up and be a presence at these bus stops.

It's intended to give students an additional safety net to and from school.

During the announcement at the press conference, SLPS Superintendent Dr. Kelvin Adams said 10 students had lost their lives just over the summer. "Last Saturday, there was a funeral for a student at one of our schools," Dr. Adams said. "What we are trying to simply do, is to say to this community, we need more than what is already happening to take care of the young people."

They are actively recruiting volunteers for the Neighborhood Net. Two information sessions are being held at Sweetie Pie's Upper Crust on Delmar Boulevard, on August 5th and 6th from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The Neighborhood Net initiative will take place from August 13-16, from 5:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. and 1:30 to 5:30 p.m.



