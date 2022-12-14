New St. Louis police chief announced

Chief Robert Tracy, the current chief of Wilmington, Delaware, will be the city's next top cop.

ST. LOUIS — The city of St. Louis has a new police chief.

Chief Robert Tracy, the current chief of Wilmington, Delaware, will be the city's next top cop.

St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones announced Tracy as the new chief Wednesday at an 11 a.m. press conference.

In January, Tracy, who oversees the police department in Delaware’s largest city, was given a vote of no confidence by the Wilmington city council. According to NPR/PBS affiliate WHYY, the resolution stemmed in part from an appearance at a public safety committee meeting where he discussed the department's lack of diversity among leadership positions.

Tracy has said he would step down as chief in Wilmington regardless of whether he was selected as St. Louis’ next top cop.

Tracy took the podium at the press conference, listing his experience working in New York and Chicago police departments before he took over as chief in Wilmington. He said the city there was dubbed “Murdertown, USA” by Newsweek, and later was heralded as going from “Murdertown to Turnaround Town.”

He was selected from four finalists from a nationwide search for the new chief. Deputy Chief Melron Kelly of the Columbia, South Carolina Police Department withdrew from the running.

Finalist Larry Boone recently retired as the Norfolk, Virginia, police chief in April. In an interview with 13 NewsNow in Virginia, Boone said gun violence definitely played a role in his decision to end his tenure as chief.

Lt. Col. Michael Sack, who also was a finalist and had been serving as interim chief until a replacement could be found, announced in an email to his department Tuesday afternoon that he has not been selected to lead the department.

“While I have not been selected to serve as the Chief of Police, together, we will continue to work hard to make a difference in our community,” Sack wrote.

Deputy Public Safety Director Heather Taylor sent an email Tuesday to police commanders titled, "Meet and Greet with new Chief of Police," saying a mandatory meeting is planned for 1 p.m. at police headquarters.

Mayor Tishaura Jones announces Robert Tracy from Wilmington, Delaware, as her pick to lead the St. Louis police department. Tracy becomes the first chief hired from outside the department.

Here is Tracy's biography provided by Mayor Jones' office:

Experience: Served as Chief of Police for the City of Wilmington, Delaware since April 14, 2017.

More than 30 years in law enforcement, including time served with the New York and Chicago police departments.

While with the NYPD, Tracy served as commander of a Firearms Suppression Division for NYPD, commander of the Firearms Investigation Unit, worked with Organized Crime Investigation Division and ATF/NYPD Joint Firearms Task Force, led the Violent Felony Squad, the NYPD/U.S. Marshal Regional Task Force, and supervised the Bronx/Manhattan Warrant Squads.

In Chicago, Tracy was the principal Crime Control Strategist.

In Wilmington, Tracy created the CompStat process and developed the department’s methods for Intelligence-Based Policing, implemented Group Violence Intervention in conjunction with the National Network of Safe Communities and John Jay College of Criminal Justice in New York City.

Education: Masters in Public Administration from Marist College and a Bachelor of Arts in History from SUNY, Empire State College

Memberships/honors: ATF National Crime Gun Intelligence Governing Board; the Police Executive Research Forum (PERF); the International Association of Chiefs of Police/Private Sector Liaison Section; the Delaware Police Chiefs’ Association; and the Delaware Governor’s Juvenile Justice Advisory Group

Age: None provided

Family: Born in the Bronx, New York City, NY, married with five children.

Lives in Wilmington, Delaware.