ST. CHARLES, Mo. — Play Street Museum and Cherry Blow Dry Bar will open at the Streets of St. Charles development in February, according to Cullinan Properties, owner and developer of Streets of St. Charles. Both establishments will be located at 1650 Beale Street.

“We are extremely pleased to welcome these concepts, which are ‘first to the St. Louis market’ locations for both franchises, and further contribute to the unique mix offered at Streets of St. Charles,” said Kathleen Brill, Vice President and Director of Leasing for Cullinan Properties.

Play Street Museum, which launched in Texas, offers children eight and younger a variety of interactive toys and games like construction blocks, life-sized farm animals and miniature cities. The establishment will be open Monday through Friday for normal business hours, and will host events and special parties on the weekends.

Play Street will be located on the south end of Beale Street, next to Mission Taco Joint. Nicole Simon and Kellie Geraghty co-own the St. Charles Play Street franchise, officials said.

Cherry Blow Dry, which provides premium express services like blowouts, hair extensions, and makeup services and treatments, will be located adjacent to Bar Louie. The blow dry bar will offer blowouts for hair of any length starting at about $35. The salon will offer three types of memberships, starting at about $59 for two monthly blowouts, officials said.

Smith, Jeanie

Husband and wife duo, Lance and Abby Millican, are co-owners of the local franchise.

In May, Narwhal's Crafted said it would open at the Streets of St. Charles in spring 2019. The establishment currently has a space in Midtown at 3906 Laclede Ave.

Officials broke ground on the 60,000-square-foot mixed-use Streets of St. Charles development in late April. The project is expected to cost more than $7.5 million, officials told the Business Journal. Oculus Inc. is the architect for the project, while Brinkmann Constructors is the general contractor.

