New video shows moments leading up to hit-and-run near Busch Stadium in downtown St. Louis

Police said the two people run over by the truck suffered minor injuries.

ST. LOUIS — Newly released video captured by a surveillance camera in downtown St. Louis shows the moments leading up to a hit-and-run near Busch Stadium.

Footage shows a black pickup truck pushing a golf cart out of the way near the intersection of South Broadway and Clark Avenue after the St. Louis Cardinals game Sunday afternoon.

When the people inside the golf cart confronted the driver of the pickup, the driver accelerated further down the street. The exchange continued and the truck eventually struck both people, nearly driving over one man before speeding eastbound on Clark Avenue.

The incident happened at about 4:10 p.m. at South Broadway and Clark Avenue on Sunday, Aug. 6, St. Louis police said.

In a previous video taken by a witness, a small group of people was seen tending to one of the victims as other witnesses asked if someone had called 911.

A police source said the suspected motive was road rage and the truck was described as a black 2018 Dodge Ram with a disabled veteran license plate.

Golf carts are commonly used in downtown St. Louis during major events like Cardinals games to shuttle people to and from their cars or nearby businesses.

An email sent Friday afternoon to St. Louis police asking about any updates was not immediately returned.