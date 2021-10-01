New Webster Groves pizza restaurant celebrates grand opening and return to indoor dining

"Yes it's extremely exciting," said General Manager Jordan Goodman

WEBSTER GROVES, Mo. — At the new O and O Pizza in Webster Groves lights and candles were glowing Friday night.

The front door kept swinging and pizza lovers kept coming.

"Yes it's extremely exciting," said General Manager Jordan Goodman.

Goodman and his staff celebrated their grand opening and more.

"This is what we love to do which is serve tables and have that hospitality," Goodman said.

For nearly two months, they weren't able to allow anyone to come in and sit at their tables and bar due to a recent, record surge in COVID-19 cases in St. Louis County.

However, after a drop in new cases and a series of new safety protocols, County Executive Dr. Sam Page lifted the indoor ban.



You bet that put a big smile on Jordan Goodman's face as he welcomed the returned of indoor dining.

"We're kind of in a happy position right now because we're able to bring in servers and support staff and so right now it's a positive," said Goodman.



Under the new, COVID-19 related rules, O and O and other restaurants cannot let more than 25 people in to dine at a time.

The St. Louis County businesses must close by 10 p.m.

They're also required to take the name and contact information of at least one member of each dining party.

"It's not nearly what we could be doing right now. Carry out and delivery help, but do not not us back to 100% capacity with the wine and cocktail sales that we would normally have sitting in the restaurant," added Goodman.

And after being locked inside their homes for so long, many people, fed up with the pandemic, were just excited to get a chance to finally get out and enjoy a nice meal at their favorite spots.

"We placed reservations at O and O immediately," said St. Louis County resident, Grace Vanconia.

On this night, Vanconia and her family had pizza and pasta on their minds, not the pandemic.

"Trying not to think about the pandemic. Just you know, live our lives. We're ready for this to be over," Vanconia said.