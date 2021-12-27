x
List: New Year's Eve events around St. Louis

Need plans to bring in the new year? Here's what's happening in the area
ST. LOUIS — Christmas has passed and now it's time to get ready for a new year. And with a new year comes a celebration!

If you're looking for something to do on New Year's Eve, keep reading.

Ballpark Village 

You'd have access to 5 parties all in one neighborhood. There will be a live DJ, a midnight champagne toast, and a New York-style ball drop, according to their website.

Purchase tickets here.

Winterfest

Skate into the New Year with friends and family. The Gateway Arch Park Foundation is holding its "Neon Nights" celebration, where there will be a countdown, fireworks displays, and more.

Six Flags St. Louis 

A great way to celebrate with the whole family. The park will be open, but there will also be a fireworks show.

For more information, visit the website.

Have more events for the list? Email newstips@ksdk.com to add your public event. Please share links, ticket information, hours, location, COVID-19 protocols and other relevant information.


 


