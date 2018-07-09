ST. LOUIS — Imagine being pregnant and hearing a doctor tell you there's a chance your child will not survive. It's a heartbreaking reality for far too many. One St. Louis family is counting their blessings and thanking a certain organization for helping answer their prayers.

"When we found out we were pregnant we were super excited," said Rachelle Brewer. "Then we were even more excited that we were having boy number five."

But that excitement quickly turned into worry and panic.

"Week after week the doctors kept saying this doesn't look pretty."

Her unborn son Louis' kidneys were completely blocked.

"He would be delivered and be around for a very short while. He would be delivered, he would breathe, be fine and we would just have to get rid of this blockage and everything would be okay,"

The aftermath proved to be a tough pill to swallow, as he struggled to stay alive.

"In that delivery room, we could see he was struggling. You know we would get calls where we would just have to run into the hospital you know and they're like we don't know if this is the end."

Louis is a fighter as he battled back from kidney failure.

"He turned a corner quite miraculously."

But, Louis needed a transplant which can cost hundreds of thousands of dollars. That's when Brewer found out about the Children's Organ Transplant Association, an organization which helped cover the huge cost of Louis' transplant.

"We had insurance issues."

But Louis needed a kidney — and quick.

"My husband was certified as a healthy donor."

Before he could give his son his kidney, Brewer got a call. It was a match, and two weeks ago, Louis got a new kidney.

"So I think that's something that will always be with us."

And now Louis will too.

The Children's Organ Transplant Association is helping the family pay for Louis' operation. But they rely on donations to make those payments. To learn more about the organization, visit them online.

© 2018 KSDK