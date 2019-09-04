ST. LOUIS BUSINESS JOURNAL — The National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency’s new $1.7 billion western headquarters will have declassified areas for meetings with academia and business, the spy agency's director said Tuesday.

Also Tuesday, new renderings of the facility, which officials said in December could open in about six years, were released by the NGA and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

Photos: NGA releases first renderings of its new $1.7B St. Louis HQ

The director, Vice Admiral Robert Sharp, who was appointed to the post in January, said design of the facility "is really focused on evolving the way we interact with industry and academia."

"So it's going to have some unclassified spaces where we can come together in a lab environment or just in a classroom environment to talk about emerging technologies, new applications, exploring ways that applications have more than one use out there," Sharp said. "This is going to be a game changer for us."

