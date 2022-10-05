Blanchette Bridge project to cause nightly lane closures this week

MODOT is resuming repair work on the bridge.

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — Beginning Tuesday, the Missouri Department of Transportation will be closing two eastbound lanes of I-70 every night over the Blanchette Bridge.

Various lane closures will occur nightly from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

All work is weather permitting:

Two right lanes of eastbound Interstate 70 are expected to close Tuesday, May 10 through Friday, May 13.

The three right lanes close Monday, May 16 through Wednesday, May 18. During this lane closure, the ramp from 5th Street to eastbound I-70 will also be closed.

The two far-left lanes of eastbound I-70 will be closed Thursday, May 19 and Friday, May 20 and then again on Monday, May 23 and Tuesday, May 24.

Workers will be applying epoxy to the roadway.

This project is not new. It's part of the rehabilitation plan that began two summers ago. A shortage of epoxy at that time caused the delay.