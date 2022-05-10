Start date not announced after MoDOT delays Blanchette Bridge project a second time

MoDOT sent out an update Thursday rescheduling the bridge work to start at a later date because of weather and "contractor equipment issues".

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — After announcing Tuesday that Missouri Department of Transportation would be delaying work on Interstate 70 and Blanchette Bridge to Thursday, MoDOT has announced another delay in the construction.

Tuesday, the Missouri Department of Transportation was set to close two eastbound lanes of I-70 overnight during part of this week and next over the Blanchette Bridge.

On Tuesday, MoDOT sent out a notice that the delay in construction was due to "contactor availability".

Thursday afternoon, MoDOT delayed construction once again due to the weekend's weather forecast and "contractor equipment issues".

The department said in the release they would announce the new schedule of lane closures as soon as they knew.

Various lane closures will occur nightly from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

All work is weather permitting:

Two right lanes of eastbound Interstate 70 are expected to close Thursday, May 12, Friday, May 13 then again Monday, May 16, and Tuesday, May 17.

The three right lanes close Wednesday, May 18 through Thursday, May 19. During this lane closure, the ramp from 5th Street to eastbound I-70 will also be closed.

The two far-left lanes of eastbound I-70 will be closed Monday, May 23, Tuesday, May 24, and Wednesday, May 25.

Workers will be applying epoxy to the roadway.

This project is not new. It's part of the rehabilitation plan that began two summers ago. A shortage of epoxy at that time caused the delay.