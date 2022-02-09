Students, staff break ground on $8.8 million expansion at Nipher Middle School

The new project will add four new classrooms, an enclosed corridor and increased safety.

KIRKWOOD, Mo. — Nipher Middle School students and staff broke ground on a new $8.8 million expansion in Kirkwood.

“It will relieve some overcrowding we have in the building,” Dr. David Ulrich, Kirkwood Schools superintendent said. “We will redesign some spaces and make them more modern for our students including instrumental music. Students will benefit from this work, that's what it's all about."

This project is one of many funded by Prop R, a $62 million dollar proposition that provides the district money to improve campuses.



Nipher Middle used to be the old Kirkwood High. It was built 100 years ago. The new project will add four new classrooms, an enclosed corridor and increased safety.



Samantha Sells and Noah Taylor are excited the orchestra will have a new home.

"Where (the orchestra) is right now, we are in the basement, a storage room,” Sells said. “It's not great for learning, especially with all of these instruments.”

"This is a new experience for me,” Taylor said. “I've never seen this happen. Walking from science to engineering tech is kind of a haul. This will be a great addition."

The project is expected to be completed in October 2023.