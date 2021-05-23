No arrests after chaotic scene on Washington Avenue Saturday night

ST. LOUIS — No one was arrested after a chaotic scene in downtown St. Louis overnight on Washington Avenue that included shots fired and damaging of a police car.
A source tells 5 On Your Side that cars were racing and driving dangerously in the area, and some of the people inside were firing guns. Police also responded to 13 calls for a large party on top of a building with more than 100 people.
Once police shut down the party, the people went outside. That's when a large crowd surrounded and damaged a traffic safety car with an officer inside.
No officers were hurt.
The crowd eventually ran off in different directions. As of Sunday night, no one had been arrested.