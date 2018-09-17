WENTZVILLE, Mo. — Investigators with the accident reconstruction team are still investigating the crash that killed a 2-year-old girl, but prosecutors do not think anyone will be charged.

The girl, 2-year-old Felicity Karam, was struck by an ice cream truck Sunday afternoon at around 3:45. She later died at the hospital.

In a Monday press release, the Wentzville Police Department said they have investigators and an accident reconstruction team investigating the case, but they did not anticipate charges.

A GoFundMe page has been started to help the family pay for funeral costs.

