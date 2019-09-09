ST. LOUIS — No injuries were reported after a school bus overheated and caught fire along the ramp from eastbound 44 to Grand Avenue.

A St. Louis Fire Department spokesman said they were called at around 4 p.m. A spokeswoman from St. Louis Public Schools said the bus was from Mann Elementary and was on the last stop of the day.

The spokeswoman said the one child and the driver got off the bus before firefighters arrived. No injuries were reported.

Video from the scene showed nearly the entire bus sustained damage from the fire. The fire was put out by about 4:15.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

