No injuries after plane makes emergency landing in field in Staunton, Illinois

STAUNTON, Ill. — Three men were uninjured after the plane they were flying in made an emergency landing in Staunton, Illinois, Sunday morning.

According to a press release from the Illinois State Police, the single-engine plane made an emergency landing at around 11:10 a.m. The plane, a 1948 Navion L-17B, experienced a loss of power leading to the emergency landing near Decamp Road and Illinois Route 4.

Police said the plane suffered minor damage from the landing in an open field.

A 62-year-old man was flying the plane with a 79-year-old man and a 71-year-old man as passengers. All three of the men declined medical treatment at the scene of the crash.