No injuries after plane makes emergency landing in field in Staunton, Illinois

STAUNTON, Ill. — Three men were uninjured after the plane they were flying in made an emergency landing in Staunton, Illinois, Sunday morning.
According to a press release from the Illinois State Police, the single-engine plane made an emergency landing at around 11:10 a.m. The plane, a 1948 Navion L-17B, experienced a loss of power leading to the emergency landing near Decamp Road and Illinois Route 4.
Police said the plane suffered minor damage from the landing in an open field.
A 62-year-old man was flying the plane with a 79-year-old man and a 71-year-old man as passengers. All three of the men declined medical treatment at the scene of the crash.
The National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration are investigating the crash.