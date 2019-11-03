ST. LOUIS — She was speeding and driving on a suspended license when she hit and killed a young boy riding his bike in south St. Louis nearly two years ago.

But on Monday, she found out she won't have to spend a single day in jail for her actions.

Circuit Judge Michael Noble on Monday handed down a suspended sentence to 18-year-old Jamaica Jackson.

Jackson, who pleaded guilty to second-degree involuntary manslaughter, will have to spend the next five years on probation.

5 On Your Side reached out to the St. Louis Circuit Attorney's Office for a copy of the conditions of the probation agreement, but has not received one yet.

Jackson was originally arrested in 2018 in connection to the death of 7-year-old Demond Moorehead.

In April 2017, Moorehead was riding his bike out of an alley when he was hit and killed by Jackson as she was driving with others near the intersection of Michigan & Schirmer.

At the time of the deadly crash, investigators believe Jackson was driving 36 mph in a 25 mph zone with a suspended driver's license.

There's also surveillance footage showing her running a stop sign in the area and not slowing down before hitting Moorehead.

"It's like I fought two years for nothing. The system failed him and I both," said his mother, Johnika Davis.

Davis was in court for Monday's court hearing and described it as an emotional and frustrating experience.

She said she and Jackson were both given opportunities to address the court but walked away feeling like the judge ignored what she had to say.

Davis told 5 On Your Side she was hoping Jackson would at least have to serve time or receive a more severe punishment than just probation.

"She killed him and she's still free to walk this earth," she said.

Davis said Jackson apologized for her actions but felt that it wasn't sincere and wasn't addressed to Moorehead's family.

"How can I accept your remorseful apology if you can't even be woman enough to look me in the face and say you're sorry," she said. "She still has an opportunity to live her life, have her children and still be free."

5 On Your Side reached out to Jackson's defense attorney for a statement, but he declined to provide one for our story.

Prosecutors said they did not provide a sentencing recommendation.

In a statement, St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner said:

"This is a tragic case for our entire community. There is no sentence that will ever adequately address the loss of a child or the heartbreak of his family. We prepared to go to trial and the defendant chose to plead guilty, which is her legal right. Miss Jackson took responsibility for her actions and apologized to Demond Moorehead’s family and to the Court. Our office advocated for the rights of the victim’s family to be heard, and the victims were heard. The Court made the sentencing decision after hearing from all parties."