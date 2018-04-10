ST. LOUIS — They're not medics or first responders. But that won't stop a substance abuse recovery advocacy crew from driving an ambulance through town. It's the latest effort to help those struggling with mental illness and addiction issues.

Nearly three years ago, Chad Sabora helped open the Missouri Network for Opiate Reform and Recovery’s outreach center in South St. Louis. And in that time, there have been a lot of successes inside the building.

“In just the last 60 days, we've helped reverse over 200 overdoses with our naloxone distribution and more than 120 people are in treatment now just because they walked through that door,” said Sabora.

But he says it's time to get out of the building at the corner of Gasconade and South Broadway and into the streets.

We asked why his group wants to buy an ambulance.

“We need something big enough to carry a lot of supplies. We're going to carry naloxone," he said. "We're going to do HIV and Hepatitis C tests on the road. We’re also going to need to provide clinical care in a mobile unit.”

It’s all about meeting people where they are.

“We have a lot of people who are transient, who are homeless who can't access standalone offices, but they do want help. We're going to drive there and we're going to find them in the streets and we are going to try to help them.”

And Sabora says the ambulance will go beyond St. Louis.

“We're going to go to St. Charles. We're going to go to Warrenton. We're going to keep moving down south to the Farmington area where there's all these kids who are lost and families that have no idea what resources are out there.”

But he says you won’t see his crew running with lights and sirens.

“No, no,” he laughed. “We've done things to get in a legal gray area. But I would never do something like that. The whole thing will be repainted to be modeled after the outreach center with our rising phoenix logo and our messages of harm reduction and hope.”

Even without lights or sirens, Sabora says the ambulance will move with urgency.

“New York, Los Angeles, most major metropolitan cities have mobile units to do street outreach for people who use substances. All these people at the center and on the ambulance, they care about you and we want to help you.”

All told, the ambulance project will cost around $6,000 and will be paid for with private donations.

It could hit the streets by Thanksgiving.

Once the ambulance is up and running, you can contact the Missouri Network for Opiate Reform and Recovery to request it come to your community.

