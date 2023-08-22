No one injured in crash involving Parkway school bus

The crash happened at Bennington Place and Missouri Route 364 in Maryland Heights.

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. — No one was injured in a Tuesday crash involving a school bus in Maryland Heights.

The Parkway School District school bus was seen stopped on Bennington Place over Missouri Route 364 (Page Avenue) at about 10:15 a.m. There was a law enforcement officer and a tow truck at the scene.

A spokesperson with the district said no one was hurt.

Parkway Schools started the school year Monday.

It was not immediately known if the bus was carrying students at the time of the collision.

The circumstances that led to the crash were not immediately known.