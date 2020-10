Clothing fire set inside St. Charles Walmart extinguished quickly

No one was injured, but St. Charles Fire Department Deputy Chief Mike Grzyb said the store sustained smoke damage and some water damage from the sprinklers

ST CHARLES, Mo. — (AP) — A clothing rack that was set on fire inside a Missouri Walmart created a lot of smoke but was put out quickly.

The fire at a Walmart in St. Charles, Missouri, was reported around 6:30 p.m. Saturday. St. Charles Fire Department Deputy Chief Mike Grzyb said the fire was confined to a rack of clothes in the men's department.

The fire was extinguished quickly by a combination of firefighters and the store's sprinkler system.

No one was injured, but Grzyb said the store sustained smoke damage and some water damage from the sprinklers.

Several skylights were removed to help clear out the smoke inside the store.

No arrests were reported immediately in connection with the fire that authorities said was set intentionally.

St. Charles Police Lt. Tom Wilkison said Sunday that surveillance video showed that a boy younger than 10 hiding inside the circular rack of clothes shortly before it caught fire. Investigators are working to identify the boy who left the store with his mother shortly after the fire began.