No one injured in St. Charles apartment fire, police investigating

Police believe the fire could be related to the manufacturing of narcotics

ST CHARLES, Mo. — No one was injured in an apartment fire in St. Charles Thursday night.

The fire happened at an apartment complex on the 500 block of San Juan Drive at around 7 p.m. Video from the scene appeared to show multiple units damaged in the fire.

A lieutenant with the St. Charles Police Department said their department is working with the fire marshal to investigate the cause of the fire. Police believe the fire could be related to the manufacturing of narcotics.

He said the unit where the fire started was fully involved when firefighters arrived.