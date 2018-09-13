ST. LOUIS –

A spokesperson for Explore STL said there are no job openings for the upcoming Taylor Swift concert. They told 5 On Your Side the jobs have been filled for some time. It's still not clear why the St. Louis city agency, SLATE, sent out an incorrect job posting for the pop star. We have reached out to SLATE for clarification and will update this story as soon we have additional details.

Looking for a side gig? A company is looking to hire 200 people for the St. Louis Taylor Swift concert.

The Dome at America’s Center needs 200 people by Friday. They’re looking for people to work the concert on Tuesday, September 18.

According to SLATE, work responsibilities may include, but are not limited to, setting up/operating light board equipment, rigging, electrical work, operating cameras, teleprompters, etc. This position may require constant lifting of large items and long period standing. Pay is $22.50 per hour.

Candidates are expected to report for work on Monday, September 17, 2018, at 8 a.m., and Tuesday, September 18, 2018, at 10 p.m. Participants will be expected to work at least four hours each day and must be available for both shifts.

SLATE is inviting all interested individuals to go to their office at 1520 Market Street, 3rd Floor, room 3050, to register and complete an information packet. They’re open Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. Candidates must bring their social security cards and valid ID.

For questions, please call 314–589-8000.

