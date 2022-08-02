Non-emergency lines down for multiple police departments around St. Louis area

All of the affected police departments said 911 calls were not affected.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The St. Louis County Police Department and multiple other police departments in the St. Louis area were without their non-emergency lines Tuesday night.

According to posts from the departments on Facebook and Twitter, the non-emergency lines are not working for the following police departments:

St. Louis County Police Department

Edwardsville Police Department

Fairview Heights Police Department

Lake St. Louis Police Department

O'Fallon, Illinois, Police Department

All of the police departments said 911 services were not affected.

A St. Louis County Police Department spokesperson said it appeared to be a Charter issue and they do not know when service will be restored.

Here are the statements from the affected police departments.

Phone lines at County Police Communications center. You can only reach our dispatch center by calling 911.

The non-emergency line, 618-656-2131, has been forwarded to a cell phone temporarily. Please understand that it is somewhat limited compared to our normal system.

Our non-emergency phone line is down, we are working with our carrier to get it restored. In the event you have an emergency, please dial 911.

Two phone lines have been set up for public use temporarily until the main lines are fixed.

618-616-6959

618-623-5185

Our telephone lines are currently down, if you need immediate assistance please dial 9-1-1. We will update everyone once the phones are up and going again.

Please share- Our phone lines are currently down. If you need to call us please call 636-262-4511. You are still able to dial 911 for emergencies. We will keep you updated.

