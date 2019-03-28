FLORISSANT, Mo. – A 'non-functioning starter pistol' was found on a playground at a Florissant elementary school Wednesday morning.

During drop off at Robinwood Elementary, one of the student’s grandparents found it on the playground, the school district said in a letter to parents.

It was given to one of the staff members who alerted a Florissant police officer who was monitoring the crosswalk at the school that morning.

According to police, it was a non-functioning starter pistol. They said there was no threat to the public.

Florissant police and the school district are investigating this incident.