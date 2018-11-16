EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — A local St. Louis non-profit is working to keep pets safe, whether they're outside or inside this winter.

Throughout the week, Gateway Pet Guardians is going door-to-door in East St. Louis, Washington Park and Cahokia, handing out dog houses and straw, for the pups outside.

They are also offering crates for those families who want to bring their dogs inside, but do not necessarily want them roaming the house.

Right now, the non-profit organization is in need of new and gently-used crates. They can be dropped off at its St. Louis location at 5321 Manchester Avenue. Donations can be made online by clicking here.

