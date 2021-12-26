Non-profits look to carry fundraising momentum into 2022

The Salvation Army serves struggling St. Louis families all year long.

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis non-profits urge the community to continue their support after the holidays are over.

The annual push for fundraising at the end of the year is helpful to make sure 4,000 St. Louis children have gifts under their family’s tree. That’s how the Angel Tree Program made this Christmas memorable.

"The boxes and bags represent a family and child in need this holiday season," Capt. Marissa McCluer with the Salvation Army said.

She remembers hard holidays as a child where her family struggled to put presents under the tree.