Non-profits look to carry fundraising momentum into 2022

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis non-profits urge the community to continue their support after the holidays are over.
The annual push for fundraising at the end of the year is helpful to make sure 4,000 St. Louis children have gifts under their family’s tree. That’s how the Angel Tree Program made this Christmas memorable.
"The boxes and bags represent a family and child in need this holiday season," Capt. Marissa McCluer with the Salvation Army said.
She remembers hard holidays as a child where her family struggled to put presents under the tree.
Now in her role as a leader, she knows the Salvation Army’s work goes beyond the last few months out of the year.
"The Salvation Army in the region also works with families that are experiencing extreme circumstances," McCluer said.
The Salvation Army and other non-profits remind you to carry the momentum from the holidays into 2022.
To donate, click here.