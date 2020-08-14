Nonprofit helps keep St. Louis courts clean

Challenge Unlimited helps people with mental disabilities finds sustainable work

ST. LOUIS — A Metro East charity is helping St. Louis area courts stay clean during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Challenge Unlimited, based in Alton for 60-plus years, helps people with mental disabilities find steady work.

Forty-percent of the cleaning crew at the courts are with Challenge Unlimited and they focus on high-touch areas like railings, door knobs and light switches. Organizers said the job is just as important as the cleaning.

"Everybody wants to have dignified employment and support themselves," said Tony Crawley of Challenge Unlimited. "We are proponents of being independent in what they do. Living on their own. Being able to provide for their families on their own. The employees who work here do that."